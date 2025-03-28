Video: BERLIN ER Episode 7 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode seven of “Berlin ER,” the drama series co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson with Viktor Jakovleski.

In Episode 107, Zanna and Ben finally have to confront his addiction and their feelings for each other. Olivia and Olaf struggle to work together, as Dom deals with his guilt. Starring Haley Louise Jones (“Dear Child”) and Slavko Popadić (“Crooks”), the seventh episode will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 2.

In “Berlin ER,” managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker (Jones), who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich. When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Alongside Jones and Popadić, “Berlin ER” also stars an ensemble cast including Şafak Şengül (“Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush”), Aram Tafreshian (“Dogs of Berlin”), Samirah Breuer (“The Gryphon”), Bernhard Schütz (“Barbarians”), Peter Lohmeyer (“I Don’t Work Here”) and Benjamin Radjaipour (“No Hard Feelings”).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments