Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of THE STUDIO Episode 9

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the penultimate episode of the star-studded comedy, “The Studio." In Episode 9, Matt sets out to throw the coolest party at CinemaCon, but it backfires in psychedelic fashion. The ninth episode will premiere on Wednesday, May 14.

In “The Studio,” Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s THE JOB Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Rogen stars alongside a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins will appear as major recurring guest stars.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “The Studio” is created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory along with Rogen, Goldberg and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 17% Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 15% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 15% Vote Now!