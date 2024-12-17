Video: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode six of “Silo” season two, the gripping global hit drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels. In Episode 206, Bernard enacts a plan to root out Knox, Shirley, and Walker. Billings takes a stand. Solo saves Juliette’s life and wants something in return.

Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the sixth episode of the ten-episode sophomore season will premiere on Friday, December 20 exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through January 17, 2025. Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, the series also stars Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and more.

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios. The complete first season of “Silo” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments