Video: Apple TV+ Shares LOVE YOU TO DEATH Premiere Clip

Ahead of the global premiere, Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek from the upcoming Spanish-language romantic comedy “Love You to Death” (“A muerte”). In the first episode, Raúl is navigating heart health…and heartbreak. Marta interrupts an awkward celebration. A sudden loss sparks an unusual connection. The seven-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ Wednesday, February 5 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through March 12.

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Echegui), following his heart cancer diagnosis. They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) is created and directed by Dani de la Orden, alongside Natalia Durán (Heavies tendres) and Oriol Capel (“Lo mejor de mí”), with Montse Garcia (“La Ruta,” “Alba,” “The Age of Anger”), Ana Eiras (“Crazy About Her”) and Elena Bort (“Ana Tramel. El juego”) serving as executive producers. The series is an Atresmedia TV production in collaboration with Sábado Películas, DeAPlaneta and Playtime Movies.

