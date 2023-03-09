Video: Apple Shares Jennifer Garner's THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME Series Trailer

Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for "The Last Thing He Told Me," the gripping limited series based on the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, the seven-part drama features an ensemble cast that also incudes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. "The Last Thing He Told Me" is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and 20th Television, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, 2023, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.

The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, "The Last Thing He Told Me" marks the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine's Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

The series is produced for Apple by Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television. Olivia Newman directs the pilot episode, and the all-female director lineup for the series includes Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, and Lila Neugebauer.

Published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster on May 4, 2021, the novel "The Last Thing He Told Me" became an instant #1 New York Times Bestseller and remained on the list for more than a year. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the year in 2021; and, in 2022, "The Last Thing He Told Me" was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries across America as well as the #1 most popular e-book.

To date, the book has sold more than 2 million copies in the United States alone and has been embraced in thirty-eight countries around the globe, including the UK, where it was a Richard and Judy bookclub pick. The paperback edition of "The Last Thing He Told Me" will be available for the first time on March 21, 2023 and available to preorder now.

"The Last Thing He Told Me" marks the latest high-profile collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine, and will join a lineup of projects produced by Hello Sunshine for Apple TV+ including the soon to premiere "My Kind of Country," a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary COUNTRY MUSIC talent and the first competition series for the platform; recently renewed psychological thriller "Surface," starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series "The Morning Show"; and, the NAACP Image Award-winning drama series "Truth Be Told," starring Octavia Spencer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 338 wins and 1,406 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:



