Video: Anthony Mackie Stars in a New Sneak Peek Clip From TWISTED METAL Season 2

Peacock has shared a new sneak peek clip from season two of Twisted Metal, the action comedy series starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz. Season 2 of the show, which will premiere on the streamer on July 31, also stars Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett and Anthony Carrigan.

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw serve as guest stars this season. Michael Jonathan Smith is the showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

