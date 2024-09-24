Video: Alfonso Cuarón's DISCLAIMER Trailer With Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has REVEALED the trailer for “Disclaimer,” the acclaimed psychological thriller told in seven chapters, starring Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, and Academy Award nominee Sacha Baron Cohen, and written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón. “Disclaimer” will make its global debut on Friday, October 11, 2024 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.

Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets and threatens to destroy her family.

As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Kline, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and features Indira Varma as the narrator.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Disclaimer” is co-produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuarón executive produces for Esperanto Filmoj alongside Gabriela Rodriguez. In addition to starring, Blanchett serves as executive producer. David Levine and the late Steve Golin executive produce for Anonymous Content. Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales also executive produce. “Disclaimer” is based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight, who also serves as co-executive producer. Lubezki and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel serve as directors of photography. The score is composed by multiple Academy and GRAMMY Award winner Finneas O’Connell.

