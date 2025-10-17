 tracker
Video: Alexandra Breckenridge and Ryan Eggold in MY SECRET SANTA Trailer

The movie will hit the streamer on December 3, 2025. 

Netflix has shared the trailer for My Secret Santa, a new holiday-themed romantic comedy starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Ryan Eggold (Broadway's Yellow Face). The movie will hit the streamer on December 3, 2025. 

My Secret Santa follows Taylor (Breckenridge), a single mom in desperate need of a job who disguises herself as a man to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager (Eggold), complications develop that could ruin everything. 

The movie is directed by Mike Rohl from a screenplay by Carley Smale and Ron Oliver. Madison Macisaac, Barry Levy, Adam Beauchesne, Dominic Fox, Nathan Kay, William C. Vaughan, with Diana Maria Riva and Tia Mowry round out the cast.

