Video: AMC's BLACK SNOW Unveils Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







AMC+ has revealed the premiere date and the official trailer for season two of the AMC+ Original Series Black Snow. Starring Travis Fimmel (Dune: Prophecy) and Jana McKinnon (Bad Behaviour), the six-part mystery-drama returns with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 24th on AMC+, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

In season two, Fimmel reprises his role as Detective Cormack as he tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (McKinnon), from her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children.

New season two cast members joining Fimmel include McKinnon, Megan Smart (Class of ’07), Alana Mansour (Erotic Stories), Dan Spielman (The Newsreader), Victoria Haralabidou (The Tourist) and Kat Stewart (Offspring).

Filmed in Queensland, Australia and set in the Glasshouse Mountains, Black Snow is produced by Goalpost Pictures and the new season of the AMC+ Original Series is produced in association with Stan and All3Media International with financial support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and City of Gold Coast.

Executive producers include Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Kylie du Fresne and series creator and showrunner, Lucas Taylor. Sian Davies returns as director, joined this season by Helena Brooks, and star Fimmel in his one-episode directorial debut.

Comments