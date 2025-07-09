Video: AMC Shares Sneak Peek Clip of NAUTILUS Episode 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







AMC has shared a sneak peek clip from the fourth episode of Nautilus, the new live-action series inspired by Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Episode 4 of the ten-part summer television event premieres on Sunday, July 13 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, with new episodes debuting weekly on Sundays, leading up to a thrilling two-episode season finale on August 17.

In the upcoming episode, the starving crew venture onto a seemingly deserted island IN SEARCH OF food, but Blaster is kidnapped by the survivors of a Company shipwreck. Nemo and Humility attempt a daring rescue mission but end up disturbing a giant electric eel.

The series stars Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery, The Pursuit of Love) as the legendary Captain Nemo – an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, imprisoned by the East India Mercantile Company, and driven by revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him.

Inspired by Jules Verne’s beloved Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, Nautilus follows Nemo's (Latif) mission to enact revenge on the East India Mercantile Company, who took everything from him. Nemo audaciously steals a prototype submarine from the penal colony in which he is imprisoned, escaping into the ocean with a motley crew of fellow prisoners. He plans to reach the fabled Viking treasure buried at the Pillars of Halvar. But first, he must win the trust of his crew and keep out of the clutches of the ruthless East India Mercantile Company, who will do whatever it takes to stop him.

The series also stars Georgia Flood (Apples Never Fall) as Humility Lucas, Céline Menville (Emily in Paris) as Loti and Thierry Fremont (Liaison) as Benoit, with guest appearances from Oscar®-nominee Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor.

Nautilus is developed and produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker, is written and executive produced by James Dormer and is executive produced by Johanna Devereaux, Chris Loveall, Colleen Woodcock and Daisy Gilbert. Cameron Welsh serves as producer and Michael Matthews is the lead director. Nautilus is distributed by Disney Entertainment and acknowledges the support from the Australian Government’s Location Incentive and from the Queensland Government as part of Screen Queensland's production attraction strategy.