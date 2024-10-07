Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit THE VIEW for Her First Live Interview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vice president of the United States and Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, will appear in-studio on “The View” TUESDAY, OCT. 8 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT), in her first live interview and first talk show appearance since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. Vice President Harris joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro in the Emmy® Award-winning talk show’s new NYC studio to discuss her candidacy, the state of the 2024 campaign, and the Biden/Harris administration’s accomplishments.

This marks Vice President Harris’ eighth appearance on “The View,” most recently appearing live in studio on Jan. 17, 2024. She is the second sitting vice president to appear on the Emmy®-winning talk show following Vice President Biden’s history-making appearance on April 22, 2010, when, for the first time, a sitting vice president was featured as a guest on the show. The vice president previously joined the co-hosts in her role as a United States senator representing California, including her first appearance in studio on Jan. 8, 2019, and again that same year on July 12, followed by three remote interviews during the pandemic in 2020 on April 8, June 8 and Oct. 26 in the final week leading up to the presidential election. Her first appearance as vice president was on Sept. 24, 2021.

As a leading destination for political candidates and conversation, “The View” recently welcomed the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, on Sept. 25. The appearance garnered THE TALK show’s strongest telecast of the season with its highest numbers in two months in all key target demos. “The View” is the most-watched daytime talk show in Total Viewers and is watched in more Households than any other talk show in America.

“The View,” now in season 28, is America’s most-watched daytime talk show for the fifth consecutive season. Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with live broadcasts five days a week. “The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow “The View” (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Sara Haines (@sarahaines), Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah) and Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) on X.

