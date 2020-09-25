Vertical Entertainment & Noriva Release THE INFORMER

From director and co-writer, Andrea Di Stefano.

Vertical Entertainment and Noriva, the distribution arm of The Forest Road Company, have partnered for the US distribution of THE INFORMER from director and co-writer, Andrea Di Stefano. Matt Cook and Rowan Joffé also co-wrote. The FBI spy thriller stars Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon, The Killing), Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Pride & Prejudice), Common (Suicide Squad, Selma), Clive Owen (Closer, Children of Men), and Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049). This is the second feature film from Di Stefano, the Italian actor-turned-director, and it was produced by Wayne Marc Godfrey, James Harris, Robert Jones, and Mark Lane, all of Fyzz Facility, as well as Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Picture, and Ollie Madden.

The film will be released as a Home Premiere premium Video On Demand title on November 6, 2020, at a price of $19.99. Vertical Entertainment is the first independent distributor to adapt to the new release landscape mirrored on the studio level by offering films previously set for a wide theatrical release directly to their audiences' homes during the Covid-19 pandemic. On November 6th, THE INFORMER will be available on Comcast, ATT, DIRECTV, Dish, Spectrum, Verizon, Frontier, Amazon, FandangoNow, Vudu, Microsoft, and Sony, Redbox On Demand.

THE INFORMER centers on Pete Koslow (Kinnaman), who is a former special operations soldier working as an informant for the FBI to help dismantle the Polish mafia's drug trade in New York. But when the FBI's operation goes wrong, resulting in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Pete is coerced into returning to Bale Hill, the prison he previously served time in for manslaughter, to take down the cartel from the inside.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector at Vertical and Ethan Rosenbaum on behalf of Noriva and The Forest Road Company.

"It's no secret that cinephiles and action-lovers of all stripes have missed the summer movie experience," said Peter Jarowey of Vertical Entertainment and Zach Tarica of The Forest Road Company. "That's why we're thrilled to finally bring THE INFORMER to domestic audiences - a star-studded, twisty spy thriller that's bound to bring the same white-knuckle, heart-pumping premium experience we've come to expect from a theater to the couches in your own home."

