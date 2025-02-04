Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson to Host 12th Annual MUAHS Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, the married power duo from the hit series “Dancing With the Stars,” both multiple Mirror Ball champions in their own regard, will host the 12th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706), presented by L’Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. The MUAHS Awards will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Wicked has been nominated for two awards.

Val Chmerkovskiy rose to stardom as a fan-favorite dance professional. He is a 14-time US National Champion, a two-time World Dance Champion, and a three-time Mirror Ball winner on “Dancing with the Stars,” among his many accolades. Val also appeared in the 2021 award-winning Amazon Prime film “Being the Ricardos.” He has since appeared on numerous television shows, including Netflix's “Fuller House” and Fox's “Flirty Dancing,” and served as a judge on the inaugural season of “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.”

Val has starred in six DWTS national tours, eventually co-writing and co-directing his very own 55-city North American tour “Our Way” as well as additional sold-out national tours including “Confidential” and “Stripped Down.” In 2018, Val released his first memoir titled "I'll Never Change My Name," which detailed his life, career, and experience as an Eastern European immigrant. As a classically trained violinist, Val has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.



Val is the co-founder and owner of Dance with Me Studios, a leading nationwide network of dance studios with the mission of making dance accessible to all people regardless of skill level. In response to the 2022 humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Val, along with his brother and father, launched Baranova 27, a charitable organization that provides funds and humanitarian aid, including medical, hygiene, baby supplies and more, to those in need in the country.



Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy is a fan-favorite from “Dancing with the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” who was most recently crowned the champion of “Dancing with the Stars”’ Season 33 alongside “The Bachelor”’s Joey Graziadei, eliciting a record-breaking number of votes. Additionally, Jenna was the champion of Season 26, partnered with Olympian Adam Rippon, and made history dancing in the first-ever same-sex couple with her star partner JoJo Siwa for Season 30 “Dancing with the Stars.” Jenna has been a professional dancer on DWTS for 15 seasons over the last decade and has participated in six of the “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” tours, serving as dance captain for three of them.



Jenna and Val were recently nominated for an Emmy® Award for their routine honoring late "DWTS" judge Len Goodman in the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming category.



As previously announced, Todd McIntosh, Emmy®-winning make-up artist, known for his work on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” and Peter Tothpal, award-winning hair stylist known for his work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Vanguard Award will be bestowed upon RCMA Makeup. The Distinguished Artist honoree will be announced shortly.



In light of the recent devastating Los Angeles wildfires that have affected many Union members, Local 706 will raise funds at the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards to support the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Walsh Di Tolla Spivak Foundation. This foundation provides vital direct financial assistance to all IATSE Union members who been affected by natural disasters, including the Los Angeles wildfire victims.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Returning as producers of this year’s MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to MUAHSAwardsSupport@IngleDodd.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.

Jenna Johnson headshot courtesy of Aubree Carter

