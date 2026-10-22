VISIONQUEST – VOL. 1 Original Soundtrack by Mick Giacchino Out Now

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hollywood Records has released VisionQuest – Vol. 1 (Episodes 1–4) Original Soundtrack, featuring Mick Giacchino's original score for Marvel Television's series 'VisionQuest.' The album is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms.

The release is the first of two soundtrack volumes. Vol. 2 (Episodes 5–8) will be released November 12. Marvel Television's 'VisionQuest' is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Listeners can also hear the 'WandaVision Trilogy Official Playlist' here, and explore the official Marvel Music playlist here.

On crafting the series' distinctive musical identity, Giacchino says, 'Scoring a series as unique as 'VisionQuest' was an absolute honor. Its tonal range, from the wonder of a quantum computer's inner workings to the grief of losing a family, gave me the opportunity to play in many different sandboxes. I wanted to balance the synthetic, yet simultaneously rather human side of Vision through the use of live orchestra, synthesizers and occasionally the electronic processing of organic recordings to create a hybrid of the two. My hope is that through this score, audiences will discover Vision alongside the story, uncovering the humanity within the machine.'

Tracklist

1. Me, Myself and AI

2. Estate of Mind

3. Filmed in PanaVision

4. Quibbler on the Roof

5. I Am Alone

6. Beat Around the Ambush

7. Con!!!!!

8. I Am the Emergency

9. The Last of Bus

10. A Consequence of You

11. Destabilizing

12. Mildly Fatal

13. Thermals Through the Roof

14. Afraid of the Water

15. My Oath Is My Creed

16. Shutdown Sequence

17. Ghost in the Machine

18. Forgive Me for I Have Synthed

19. VisionTest

20. Survivor

21. Gallivanting

22. Give Me the Wheel

23. VisionQuest Main on Ends

About Mick Giacchino

Mick Giacchino is an Emmy Award-winning composer for film and television. His recent work includes the award-winning HBO/DC original series 'The Penguin,' the Disney+ series 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,' Disney's 'The Muppets Mayhem,' AMC+'s 'That Dirty Black Bag,' and the upcoming Marvel television series 'VisionQuest.' Since his debut with 'Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow' in 2015, Mick has scored projects such as Disney's 'Zootopia+,' Netflix's animated feature 'Extinct,' Walt Disney Imagineering's 'Zootopia: Hot Pursuit' attraction at Shanghai Disneyland, and additional music for 'The Batman,' among others. 'VisionQuest' marks Mick's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

About Marvel Television's 'VisionQuest'

Marvel Television's 'VisionQuest,' an all-new original series now streaming exclusively on Disney+, concludes the epic trilogy that began with 2021's groundbreaking, award-winning 'WandaVision' and 2024's acclaimed 'Agatha All Along.' Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he's to survive.

'VisionQuest' stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T'Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D'Arcy. The series is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali, Terry Matalas, and written by Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti, Michael Taylor, and Matthew Okumura. 'VisionQuest' is created for television by Terry Matalas, based on the Marvel Comics. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Paul Bettany, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer, and Christopher J. Byrne, and the producer is Roopesh Parekh.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 10 Hrs 31 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone