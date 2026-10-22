VISIONQUEST – VOL. 1 Original Soundtrack by Mick Giacchino Out Now
Mick Giacchino's Emmy Award-winning score balances the wonder of quantum technology with themes of grief and loss across the series.
Hollywood Records has released VisionQuest – Vol. 1 (Episodes 1–4) Original Soundtrack, featuring Mick Giacchino's original score for Marvel Television's series 'VisionQuest.' The album is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms.
The release is the first of two soundtrack volumes. Vol. 2 (Episodes 5–8) will be released November 12. Marvel Television's 'VisionQuest' is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Listeners can also hear the 'WandaVision Trilogy Official Playlist' here, and explore the official Marvel Music playlist here.
On crafting the series' distinctive musical identity, Giacchino says, 'Scoring a series as unique as 'VisionQuest' was an absolute honor. Its tonal range, from the wonder of a quantum computer's inner workings to the grief of losing a family, gave me the opportunity to play in many different sandboxes. I wanted to balance the synthetic, yet simultaneously rather human side of Vision through the use of live orchestra, synthesizers and occasionally the electronic processing of organic recordings to create a hybrid of the two. My hope is that through this score, audiences will discover Vision alongside the story, uncovering the humanity within the machine.'
Tracklist
1. Me, Myself and AI
2. Estate of Mind
3. Filmed in PanaVision
4. Quibbler on the Roof
5. I Am Alone
6. Beat Around the Ambush
7. Con!!!!!
8. I Am the Emergency
9. The Last of Bus
10. A Consequence of You
11. Destabilizing
12. Mildly Fatal
13. Thermals Through the Roof
14. Afraid of the Water
15. My Oath Is My Creed
16. Shutdown Sequence
17. Ghost in the Machine
18. Forgive Me for I Have Synthed
19. VisionTest
20. Survivor
21. Gallivanting
22. Give Me the Wheel
23. VisionQuest Main on Ends
About Mick Giacchino
Mick Giacchino is an Emmy Award-winning composer for film and television. His recent work includes the award-winning HBO/DC original series 'The Penguin,' the Disney+ series 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,' Disney's 'The Muppets Mayhem,' AMC+'s 'That Dirty Black Bag,' and the upcoming Marvel television series 'VisionQuest.' Since his debut with 'Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow' in 2015, Mick has scored projects such as Disney's 'Zootopia+,' Netflix's animated feature 'Extinct,' Walt Disney Imagineering's 'Zootopia: Hot Pursuit' attraction at Shanghai Disneyland, and additional music for 'The Batman,' among others. 'VisionQuest' marks Mick's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
About Marvel Television's 'VisionQuest'
Marvel Television's 'VisionQuest,' an all-new original series now streaming exclusively on Disney+, concludes the epic trilogy that began with 2021's groundbreaking, award-winning 'WandaVision' and 2024's acclaimed 'Agatha All Along.' Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he's to survive.
'VisionQuest' stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T'Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D'Arcy. The series is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali, Terry Matalas, and written by Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti, Michael Taylor, and Matthew Okumura. 'VisionQuest' is created for television by Terry Matalas, based on the Marvel Comics. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Paul Bettany, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer, and Christopher J. Byrne, and the producer is Roopesh Parekh.
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