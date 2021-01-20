VIFF Announces 2021 Festival Dates & Call For Submissions

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) announced today that its 40th edition will take place from September 30 - October 10, 2021. The landmark edition will feature both in-cinema and online screenings, with approximately 100 features and 100 shorts to be screened in a showcase of exceptional films from around the world. The scope of VIFF's brick-and-mortar events will be determined in the coming months as the organization continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Submissions for the 2021 Festival are now open via FilmFreeway - www.filmfreeway.com/VIFF - for features, documentaries and short films, as well as narrative-lead virtual and immersive content.

Featuring an extensive and diverse collection of contemporary Canadian cinema, VIFF invites exciting new voices to share the spotlight with national treasures and fosters enlightening dialogue. VIFF's 2020 edition featured 65 Canadian features and shorts playing in competition. 52% of those selections were by female filmmakers and 45% were by BIPOC filmmakers. Likewise, it included international work from 65 countries, including narratives that demonstrate originality, documentaries that change the way we see the world, and short films that push the form to its limits.

"The adversity presented by the pandemic hasn't just forced us to adapt our approach to programming and presentation, it's demanded that we re-envision how we meaningfully engage with creators and connect audiences with vital work," said Curtis Woloschuk, VIFF's Associate Director of Programming. "We can't wait to bring our collective inspiration to bear as we once again reinvent ourselves for our 40th edition."



The 2021 VIFF will once again expand the frame to include conferences, talks, workshops and other unique events that celebrate innovations in cinematic storytelling. At VIFF's 2020 edition, these events included talks with the likes of Charlie Kaufman (I'm Thinking of Ending Things), Garrett Bradley (Time) and Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), the VIFF Immersed Exhibition of narrative-driven VR experiences, VIFF Labs, the VIFF AMP Music in Film Summit, and an evening of music and conversation with Beverly Glenn-Copeland (Keyboard Fantasies).

Furthermore, VIFF is inviting immersive storytellers from British Columbia and around the world to submit their narrative-driven Virtual and Augmented Reality (XR) content to the International VIFF Immersed Competition. Finalists will be showcased at the VIFF Immersed Exhibition during this year's Festival. In 2020, the VIFF Immersed Exhibition was hosted across six online channels - MAKING IT the most widely accessible festival platform for story-driven XR content.