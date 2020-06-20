VIDEOS: Bill Maher Chats With Susan Rice, Malcolm Nance, and Andrew Sullivan on REAL TIME

Last night's episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER featured Susan Rice, Malcolm Nance, and Andrew Sullivan.

First, in his monologue, Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including a landmark Supreme Court ruling and President Trump's daring encounter with a ramp.

Then, former U.N. Ambassador and Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice joins Bill to discuss her support for Joe Biden and makes the case for D.C. statehood.

Later in the episode, former intelligence officer Malcolm Nance and writer Andrew Sullivan join Bill to discuss where to draw the line when it comes to removing un-woke monuments from public grounds.

Finally, Bill calls on young, healthy Americans to step up and resume living their lives in order to rescue the economy.

Watch all of the clips from the episode below!

