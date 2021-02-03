Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Zendaya Talks About Throwing Dance Parties on the Set of DUNE on THE LATE SHOW

She threw the parties with co-star Timothee Chalamet.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Zendaya stars in the new film "Malcolm and Marie," which was written and filmed during the pandemic. She talks to Stephen about the challenges and joys of making a movie under those conditions, and how excited she is to be starring in the upcoming "Dune" film.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

