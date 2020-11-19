VIDEO: Yuval Noah Harari Explains the Popularity of COVID Conspiracies on THE LATE LATE SHOW
James Corden reconnects with historian, philosopher and author Yuval Noah Harari.
James Corden reconnects with historian, philosopher and author Yuval Noah Harari after their chat early during quarantine, and the two discuss how humans have handled 10+ months of the pandemic. And the "Sapiens: A Graphic History" author talks about the US presidential election and the dangers of the current split between political ideologies. After, James asks about the rise of conspiracy theories and our seemingly increased vulnerabilities to them.
Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!
Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
