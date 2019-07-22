VIDEO: YouTube Releases Season Two Trailer for IMPULSE

Today at San Diego Comic-Con Youtube Originals premiered the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of their original series IMPULSE. Following more than 42 million views of the season one pilot, IMPULSE will return with an all new season in fall of this year.

Watch the trailer below!

IMPULSE follows Henrietta "Henry" Cole (Maddie Hasson), a rebellious 16-year-old girl who has always felt different from her peers and longs to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. During a traumatic event, Henry discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport, and her newfound power confirms Henry's conviction that she really was different from everybody else - but it now makes her the focus of those who want to control her.

The series is produced by UCP (Universal Content Productions), Hypnotic, and showrunner Lauren LeFranc. Hypnotic's Doug Liman ("Bourne Identity," "Live. Die. Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow" and the original "Jumper") is the director and executive producer. Hypnotic's David Bartis and Gene Klein, who produce Universal Cable Production's hit series "Suits," executive produced as well.





