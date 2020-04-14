VIDEO: YouTube Originals Shares Trailer for DUDE PERFECT: BACKSTAGE PASS

Today Youtube Originals unveiled the official trailer for "Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass" - a brand new documentary that takes audiences on the road with Youtube superstars Dude Perfect, as they tackle their most ambitious adventure yet: their first ever Live Tour! The documentary will be available to stream for free beginning May 11, 2020, only on YouTube.

With over 50 million Youtube subscribers and 10+ billion views, plenty of people think they know Dude Perfect. This film is an inside look at the story of their impossibly successful Youtube channel, built by five uniquely interesting men, whose hard work and ingenuity turned what could have been a one-and-done viral moment into sustained global stardom.

Watch the official trailer for "Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass" below!

"Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass" gives viewers a backstage pass into the lives of the dudes and a front row seat for THE JOURNEY as Dude Perfect travels the country by bus, packing stadiums everywhere they go on their very first US Tour. It's unprecedented access to Tyler, Cody, Garrett, Coby, and Cory's world, and, in their own words, we hear both the highs and lows of their inspiring journey -- from their humble Texas roots, to their current status as a global media empire.

This comes on the heels of Dude Perfect's "Quarantine Cup" concept. With sports around the world cancelled, Dude Perfect (50M subs) created the "Quarantine Cup" to bring live sports to their fans. These five live streams featured the Dudes competing against each other in sports like office golf and 3v3 soccer. This is the first time they've gone live on their channel and it's been well received by their fans. So far they have raised $85k for the Red Cross and Feeding America, had peak concurrent views of 114K, and received 22M+ views (incl. VOD of live streams).





