VIDEO: Wilson Phillips Talk About Growing Up With the Beach Boys on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips reveal what it was like having famous musicians (Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas and The Papas) as their parents. Later, the ladies take a bite of the delicious dessert Carnie personally made for Kelly the night before.

Watch the interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





