VIDEO: Will Forte & Kirsten Wiig in Peacock's MACGRUBER Trailer

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past-Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, in order to defeat the forces of evil.

The series will launch Thursday, December 16, 2021, only on Peacock.

The series stars Will Forte (MacGruber), Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo), Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper), Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), Billy Zane (Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth), Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst), and Timothy V. Murphy (Constantine Bach).

MacGruber is based on the iconic SNL parody sketch and cult-favorite feature film MacGruber (2010), and picks up where the film left off.

Watch the new jailhouse interview with MacGruber here: