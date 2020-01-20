VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for WE ARE THE DREAM on HBO

Every year in Oakland, CA, hundreds of pre-K through 12th grade students compete in the Martin Luther King Oratorical Festival, performing a mix of published and original poetry and speeches. This documentary chronicles the months leading up to the 40th annual festival, as schools across the city send their top-placing students to compete.

It is a portrait of passionate young people raising their voices about issues they care about - social justice, immigration and more - and of a community that celebrates them. Directed by Emmy® winner Amy Schatz and executive produced by Mahershala Ali.

Watch the trailer below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You