VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THINGS HEARD & SEEN

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history.

The film is based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

Catherine Clare (Academy Award®-nominee Amanda Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George (James Norton) lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college.

Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine increasingly finds herself isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the ramshackle property-and in her marriage to George.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage, THINGS HEARD & SEEN is written and directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmakers Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (American Splendor). Also starring Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark) and Academy Award®-winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus).