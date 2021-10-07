VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE SPINE OF THE NIGHT

Watch the new trailer for The Spine of the Night, in theaters, on demand, and digital October 29.

In The Spine of the Night, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs.

The cast features Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel and Joe Manganiello. The film was written and directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King.