VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE MOST DANGEROUS ANIMAL OF ALL on FX!

Will the truth about his father lead him to the Zodiac Killer? Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for The Most Dangerous Animal of All, the first-ever FX Documentaries series.

Watch the trailer below!

Based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name, The Most Dangerous Animal of All is a four-part documentary series on FX that explores one man's search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: he believes his father is the Zodiac killer, one of the MOST INFAMOUS serial killers in American history.





