VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE MIMIC

Based on a true story, this clever, intriguing, and hyperbolic comedy follows the main character - 'the Narrator' (Thomas Sadoski) who is befriended by his young new neighbor 'the Kid' (Jake Robinson), after he joins the local newspaper team.

Obsessed with the idea that the Kid may be a sociopath, the Narrator goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about him and his wife, a woman he ultimately begins to fancy. Between long walks down the street, a twisted dinner date, and a car drive gone terribly wrong, the Narrator gets closer and closer to the truth about the Kid. But the truth, as he finds, is anything but what he expected.

"Sociopaths have been portrayed as a shady bunch up until now. Inspired by true events, this confrontational comedy explores the uncharted territory of the lighter side of a sociopath," says Mazziotti. "I applaud Gravitas Ventures introducing audiences to an alternate character dynamic which has yet to be portrayed under comedic scrutiny on screen.. yet he lives among us all."

THE MIMIC will be screening in select theaters, and available on VOD beginning Friday, February 5, 2021.