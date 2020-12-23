VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE LITTLE THINGS on HBO Max

A quick evidence-gathering assignment turned into so much more. Watch the trailer for "The Little Things," starring Academy Award(R) winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. Coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max on January 29.

Watch the trailer below!

Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers, for 31 days from its release.

