VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE INFAMOUS FUTURE on HBO Max

HBO Max has acquired North American rights to the documentary THE INFAMOUS FUTURE. The film will be available for streaming on the platform January 1, 2021.

Watch the trailer below!

THE INFAMOUS FUTURE focuses on the unique perspectives of inspired educators and their remarkable students. CEO, David C. Banks and his Eagle Academy Foundation strive to change an entrenched American mindset, insisting that young black and brown men are not going to be labelled as one of America's problems, but instead one of its greatest successes.

Eagle Academy was formed because of a disturbing report that was released by Columbia University in 2004 which stated that in the state of New York, 75% of all crimes stem from 7 neighborhoods in New York City. Schools in underprivileged neighborhoods are consistently on the front lines in the battle against inequality and the corrupting forces that might appeal to young black and brown teenagers who are frustrated and need guidance. Eagle Academy's 6 locations are all traditional public schools under the Department of Education, and has a high rate of success with graduating students, and a model that prepares 98% of their students for colleges and universities across the United States.

Directed by Richard Butterworth, THE INFAMOUS FUTURE is written and produced by John Campbell of JCINTIME, LLC. THE INFAMOUS FUTURE features Eagle Academy student Joshua Perez, his mother Rosa Perez, alumni Christopher Davis, David C. Banks, principals of several Eagle Academy schools, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams.

"I wanted to tell a success story on education, particularly focusing on black and brown boys. Eagle Academy is that story. The students and educators' success not only impacts their lives, but the lives of the entire community, inspiring all generations. I'm very excited this story has a great home at H​BO Max," ​said producer John Campbell.