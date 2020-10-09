VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Five of THE EXPANSE

Season five of The Expanse will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Season five of THE EXPANSE will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 16, on Amazon Prime Video, with the official trailer out now. The announcement was made today during the series' panel at New York Comic Con's Metaverse, which is now available to stream on the NYCC Youtube channel. The first three episodes of season five will premiere Dec. 16, with new episodes available each Wednesday following, culminating in an epic season finale on February 3, 2021. The ten-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 territories around the world, and is produced by Alcon Television Group.

Watch the official trailer below!

Season five of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system IN SEARCH OF new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System. Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father's toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.

The Expanse, set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of the Rocinante - an illegally salvaged warship - stumbles on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. THE EXPANSE is a high-action, realistic sci-fi adventure that broadens the vision of humanity's path in the future as well as a deeply-felt examination of the most critical, raw, and pressing issues of today.

The Hugo Award winning series, now in its 5th season, is based on the hugely popular Science fiction novels by James S.A. Corey, was developed and scripted by the Academy Award nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The Executive Producers are Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. THE EXPANSE is produced by Alcon Television Group.

