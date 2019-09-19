VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SWEETHEART, Out Oct. 22

Sep. 19, 2019  

Watch the trailer for Blumhouse's "Sweetheart" here!

Jenn finds herself completely alone on a small tropical island after her boat goes down. By day, every ounce of her strength, cunning, and courage is strained simply to find food, outlast the elements, and survive. But as the sun sets, Jenn's waking nightmare inexorably grows into terror, when a malevolent force comes to stalk the jungle for prey. From Blumhouse, producers of GET OUT and THE PURGE franchise, comes a thrilling twist on the castaway genre.

