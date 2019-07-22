VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for STAR TREK: PICARD Starring Sir Patrick Stewart

At San Diego Comic-Con, Sir Patrick Stewart treated "Star Trek" fans attending the "Star Trek" Universe panel to the first trailer for STAR TREK: PICARD and shocked the audience by bringing out surprise guests and "Star Trek" icons Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Jonathan Del Arco, announcing they will be appearing in STAR TREK: PICARD. In addition to the surprise guests, it was revealed that "Star Trek's" Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis will make appearances in the new series as well. During the panel, it was also announced that STAR TREK: PICARD will premiere in early 2020 exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS in the U.S.

Watch the trailer below!

The STAR TREK: PICARD portion of the "Star Trek" Universe panel, moderated by Deadline's Dominic Patten, featured a conversation with cast members Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal "Chris" Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor), alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin as well as supervising producer Kirsten Beyer. They were joined on stage by surprise guests Brent Spiner (Commander Data), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh). In addition, it was announced that Jonathan Frakes (Commander William T. Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi) will make appearances in the new series.

STAR TREK: PICARD features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as "Jean-Luc Picard," which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, STAR TREK: PICARD will also star Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes of the series.

STAR TREK: PICARD will air exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media's cable networks, Space and Z, and OTT service Crave.



Photo Cr: Trae Patton/CBS





