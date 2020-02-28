VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ON MY BLOCK Season 3

They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher.

On My Block, co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez On Me), is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

Watch the season three trailer below!

On My Block stars Diego Tinoco as "Cesar Diaz", Sierra Capri as "Monse Finnie", Jason Genao as "Ruby Martinez", Brett Gray as "Jamal Turner", Jessica Marie Garcia as "Jasmine" and Julio Macias as "Oscar".

Season three premieres March 11, 2020 on Netflix.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You