VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Netflix's A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS

Netflix has released the trailer for A Boy Called Christmas, which is set to be released on November 14.

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north IN SEARCH OF his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.

The film features performances by Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, with Jim Broadbent, and Maggie Smith.

Watch the new trailer here: