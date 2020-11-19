VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MACHO: THE HECTOR CAMACHO STORY

Showtime Sports Documentary Films has released the trailer and poster art for the upcoming documentary MACHO: THE HECTOR CAMACHO STORY, an unflinching look at the remarkable life, storied career and unsolved murder of one of boxing's greatest showmen. Premiering Friday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, the documentary debuts eight years after Camacho's fatal shooting in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Watch the trailer below!

For the first time on film, MACHO: THE HECTOR CAMACHO STORY offers a thorough examination of the unlikely sports hero. The film celebrates Camacho's sublime boxing skills and the unbridled charisma that brought Spanish Harlem and Puerto Rican culture to the center of the sports world. Through rare and revealing interviews with his mother, Maria Matias, sisters, wife Amy and son Hector Jr., the documentary also delves into the legendary fighter's troubled mind and spirit, his battle with addiction and the inner turmoil that ultimately lead to his demise - a mysterious roadside double homicide in November 2012.

MACHO: THE HECTOR CAMACHO STORY is directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Eric Drath (Assault in the Ring and No Más, 30 for 30). Drath and Danielle Naassana, both of Live Star Entertainment, served as producers. Sixteen-time Emmy Award winner Aaron Cohen served as writer and consulting producer.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

