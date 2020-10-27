VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOVE, WEDDINGS & OTHER DISASTERS

From director Dennis Dugan.

From director Dennis Dugan, one of the most successful comedy directors of our time, and an all-star cast, led by Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, Jesse McCartney, Chandra West, Diego Boneta, Andrew Bachelor and Veronica Ferres.

Watch the trailer below!

With a couple's impending wedding as the backdrop, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters weaves multiple storylines as it follows the search for love by a colorful group of characters including: an inexperienced wedding planner (Grace) nicknamed "The Wedding Trasher"; a fussy celebrity caterer (Irons); his BLIND DATE (Keaton); and a tour-bus guide (Andrew Bachelor) looking for his Cinderella. How their lives and loves intersect is half the fun in this film that proves romance is alive and well... and as crazy as ever!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You