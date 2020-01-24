VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Jon Stewart's IRRESISTIBLE Starring Steve Carell

Focus Features has released the trailer for Jon Stewart's IRRESISTIBLE, starring Steve Carell.

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Watch the trailer below!

Irresistible stars Academy Award® nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced.

Focus Features will release IRRESISTIBLE in theaters on Friday, May 29, 2020.





