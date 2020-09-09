VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CHARM CITY KINGS on HBO Max

The film premieres October 8th.

The WarnerMax original feature film, Charm City Kings, is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, October 8th. Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year's Sundance Film Festival for its cast that includes Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria "Wheelie Queen" Doughty and Teyonah Parris. In the film, Mouse (Di'Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight's leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with FAST MONEY and violence.

Watch the trailer below!

Charm City Kings is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd & Kirk Sullivan and Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins. The film is produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond and Marc Bienstock. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and James Lassiter executive produced through their company Overbrook Entertainment.

The film will also be showcased at the upcoming New York Latino Film Festival and Urbanworld Film Festivals this month.

