VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Upcoming Film UP ON THE GLASS

Director Kevin Del Princip's unnerving thriller UP ON THE GLASS, starring Chase Fain (On The Rocks) and Chelsea Kurtz ("The Flash"), will be released On Demand, Digital and Blu-ray this September through Gravitas Ventures.

Reminiscent of the thriller THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY, UP ON THE GLASS is about a wanderer named Jack DiMercurio who secretly desires the life and wife of his more affluent friend, Andy Shelton. Past tensions surface between the two men during an informal reunion at Andy's cottage on Lake Michigan. One heinous act allows Jack to draw close to Andy's wife Liz, but Jack finds living Andy's life is a dangerous lie.

"Kevin creates a palpable sense of dread that permeates throughout this film. We look forward to unveiling it to North American audiences this fall," said Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Director, co-writer, and producer Kevin Del Principe expressed, "Growing up in a blue-collar family, the idea that pursuit of higher education would lead to a better life was imbued in me. For so many of my generation, this has not been the case due to a variety of economic and social factors. The main character in UP ON THE GLASS, Jack, has tried to rise in America but it has not worked out as he's hoped. Subsequently, he feels lost, distanced from his peers and from the elite institutions that allowed him entry but have not enabled him to climb in them accordingly. Characters like Jack deserve a voice because he embodies so many who have strived but been left behind. For Jack, the pressure he feels due to his class situation and the lack of trust he has in institutions leads to devastating consequences."

Producer, co-writer, and actor Nikki Brown added, "The Midwest is all too often portrayed as flyover territory. The reality is that the region is vibrant both in urban and rural areas. Having been raised in Grand Rapids and spent summers on the shores of Lake Michigan in Oceana County, I have a deep appreciation for this area and its people. I'm excited to share the beauty of this place and community in UP ON THE GLASS."

The husband and wife creative team behind UP ON THE GLASS, Kevin Del Principe and Nikki Brown, now Nikki Del Principe, first met as students at University of Southern California's MFA Writing for Screen and Television program. One of their points of connection was that they both hail from the Midwest-Kevin from outside Buffalo, New York and Nikki from Grand Rapids, Michigan. After producing two short films together, the creative duo founded their production company, Save Them Wild Dogs, to tell stories overlooked by mainstream media, particularly in the Midwest, and made the leap into their first feature with UP ON THE GLASS.

UP ON THE GLASS was shot in and around the lakeshore town of Shelby, Michigan where Nikki spent summers as a child. A year after shooting the film, Kevin and Nikki married in this same town. They recently relocated from Los Angeles to Memphis, Tennessee in order to participate in the growing indie filmmaking community there with the intention of expanding Save Them Wild Dogs in the Midsouth.

UP ON THE GLASS stars Chase Fein (On the Rocks, Hard Surfaces) and co-stars Chelsea Kurtz (The Flash, Scandal, Longmire, Variant) and Hunter Cross (Love Finds You in Valentine, Suburban Swingers Club).

UP ON THE GLASS will be available On Demand, DVD and Blu-ray September 8.

