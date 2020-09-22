VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For SUPERNOVA, Starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci

The film will have its world premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on 22 September 2020.

The trailer has released for the upcoming British drama film, Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

The film is written and directed by Harry Macqueen. It will have its world premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on 22 September 2020.

Supernova follows Sam and Tusker, partners for 20 years, who travel across England reuniting with friends and family. Two years earlier Tusker was diagnosed with early onset dementia.

The cast also includes James Dreyfus as Tim, Pippa Haywood as Lilly, and Sarah Woodward as Sue.

