VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For FUNNY PAINS, Out May 26 On Demand

Jorgy Cruz's "Funny Pains" will be available On Demand May 26 from Passion River Films.

The feature documentary features Nikki Glaser, whose recent Netflix stand-up comedy special "Bangin" made the NY Times' Best Comedy Specials on Netflix list. Jim Norton, another comic with real estate on Netflix with his special "Mouthful of Shame," is also featured. Hot comedians Bonnie McFarlane, Andrew Shultz, Yamaneika Saunders, Krystyna Hutchinson, Rich Vos and Mehran Khaghani,who also have specials released on Netflix, Comedy Central, Youtube and other platforms, round out this elite cast of working comics. Krystyna Hutchinson, co-host of the popular feminist podcast "Guys We F'd" served as executive producer, along with Pablo Minier, TahuantyPena, and Daria Scoccimarro.

"Funny Pains" follows stand-up comedian Wendi Starling, whose career, working process and life areclosely examined in the film, as she navigates one of the entertainment's toughest, most competitive professions - all during the height of the #MeToo movement, feminism, and the infiltration of stand-up comedy by the politically correct. Above all else, the film delves into serious issues of sexual assault and mental health, with Starling revealing her not-so-private personal traumas.

Director Jorgy Cruz says, "'Funny Pains' is a two-part love letter to NYC and to stand-up comedy; both which I love, respect and owe a lot to. Having the support and representation of the superb team at Hewes Pictures made all the difference. They're one of the main reasons why we are now ready to share our movie with the world on all platforms. I'm grateful and humble."

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

"Funny Pains" will be available 5/26 On Demand.