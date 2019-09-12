VIDEO: Watch the Title Sequence for AMERICAN HORROR STORY 1984!

Deadline reports that series creator Ryan Murphy has released the title sequence for the upcoming season of "American Horror Story," subtitled "1984." Watch it below!

The creator wrote on Instagram

I am so excited to share with you the new AMERICAN HORROR STORY title sequence by our longtime collaborator Kyle Cooper and our new friend Corey Vega, who ignited this concept with an original "fan" cut he posted on Twitter after the 1984 season was announced. I liked it so much, I decided to bring him on board to work together with Kyle as they evolved the concept into something major. Congratulations Corey! 1980s horror never looked so good. @broadway1228:

In Season 9, Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, Gus Kenworthy and others will try to dodge the vengeful blade(s) of Mr. Giggles. He's the notorious serial slasher who's just been released from prison and decides to take a little pleasure trip to Camp Redwood.

Watch the title sequence below.

