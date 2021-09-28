VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for Season 11 of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

The EmmyÂ® and Golden Globe-winning comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring Larry David, returns for its ten-episode, eleventh season Sunday, October 24 (10:40-11:20 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 100 episodes to date, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM stars "Seinfeld" co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Susie Essman ("Broad City"), Jeff Garlin ("The Goldbergs"), Cheryl Hines ("Suburgatory"), J.B. Smoove ("Mapleworth Murders"), Ted Danson ("The Good Place") and Richard Lewis ("Anything But Love").

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life - a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush - can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is created by Larry David; executive producers, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer; co-executive producer, Laura Streicher; consulting producers, Jon Hayman, Steve Leff.

Watch the teaser here: