VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for OUTSIDE THE WIRE

Set in the very near future, a disgraced drone pilot (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer (Anthony Mackie) tasked to locate a doomsday device before insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Hafstrom.

Watch the teaser for "Outside the Wire" below!

