VIDEO: Watch the Teaser for DEATH TO 2020 on Netflix

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of BLACK MIRROR couldn't make it up... but that doesn't mean they DON'T have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was - and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Watch the teaser below!

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and more, Death to 2020 is the cathartic comedy event you'll never forget about the year you really, really DON'T want to remember.

Death to 2020 is created and executive produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones and produced by Alison Marlow.

Coming soon... Too soon?

