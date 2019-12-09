VIDEO: Watch the Teaser Trailer for GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

Sony Pictures has released the teaser trailer for their upcoming film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife!

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Watch the trailer below!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd.

The film will be released in theaters on July 10, 2020.

