VIDEO: Watch the Second Trailer for HUSTLERS Starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B

STXfilms has released the second trailer for the upcoming crime comedy film Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Julia Styles, and Lili Reinhart.

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler. Hustlers is directed by Lorene Scafaria.

Watch the trailer below!

Hustlers will have its world premiere on September 7, 2019, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 13, 2019, by STXfilms.





