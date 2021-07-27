VIDEO: Watch the Season Two Trailer for MY LIFE IS MURDER

Starring award-winning actress Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Spartacus), the Acorn TV Original series My Life is Murder returns on August 30 for its highly-anticipated second season with new riveting mysteries, now set in beautiful New Zealand.

Watch the season two trailer below!

The season two trailer, released today, brings retired detective Alexa Crowe (Lawless) back to her Kiwi roots, where she's once again unable to resist when asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) as well as series newcomers, the charismatic detective Harry, Rawiri Jobe (The Brokenwood Mysteries), and café owner Reuben, Joe Naufahu (Game of Thrones), she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries in surprising, glamorous worlds filled with intriguing characters who are hiding dangerous and deadly secrets. The new season will premiere on AMC Networks' acclaimed streamer Acorn TV on Monday, August 30 with two new episodes, continuing weekly on Mondays.

This season of My Life is Murder will reunite Lawless with several former castmates from iconic series, including Anna Hutchison (Spartacus), Graham Vincent (Spartacus), Jay Ryan (Beauty and The Beast, It Chapter Two, Mary Kills People) and Bruce Hopkins (Lord of the Rings, Xena: Warrior Princess), as well as an array of acclaimed actors in guest star roles including William Shatner (Star Trek, Haven), Martin Henderson (Grey's Anatomy, The Gloaming), Bill Bailey (Black Books, Ralph Spaced), Michelle Ang (Fear The Walking Dead, Triple 9), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home, Rake), Matt Whelan (Narcos: Mexico, The Sounds), popular drag performers Kita Mean (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under), Amanduh La Whore and many more.

Series executive producers are Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, Tim Pye, Lucy Lawless, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees. Producer is Mark Beesley. A Greenstone TV Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV and DCD Rights Ltd., in association with Network 10.