VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Season Three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
The trailer was revealed today during a Star Trek Day panel.
The new season of "Star Trek: Discovery" premieres October 15, only on CBS All Access. Watch the Official Trailer, which debuted during the "Star Trek: Discovery" panel on Star Trek Day.
Watch the new trailer below!
After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.
