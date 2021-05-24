Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Marvel's ETERNALS

The film opens November 5 and was directed by Academy Award–winner Chloé Zhao. 

May. 24, 2021  

This morning, Marvel Studios debuted the exciting teaser trailer and new poster for "Eternals," the third film in the MCU's Phase Four, opening on November 5, and directed by Academy Award®-winner Chloé Zhao.

Watch the trailer below!

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

